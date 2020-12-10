Windsor Hospitals on Verge of being 'Overwhelmed'

Windsor Regional Hospital will be "overwhelmed" in the coming weeks if COVID-19 cases continue to climb.

Vice-President of Critical Care Karen Riddell laid out some grim numbers at the hospital's board meeting showing both campuses are out of ICU beds and are running at 90 per cent total capacity Thursday night.

The number of patients admitted for treatment has now hit a record high of 28 and 40 more patients are being treated as though they have the virus while officials await test results, according to Riddell. The previous high was set at 27 patients in May.

Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad says officials have been pleading with the community to follow public health measures, and as predicted, the current rate of infection is unsustainable.

"Now our ICU's are over capacity, our hospital is at capacity, so something has to change," he says. "We are not going to be able to handle this if nothing changes in the community and with how people handle public health measures."

Saad and several members of the board are now pushing for the region to head into the Grey Level of the province's COVID-19 Response Framework.

"These are trailing indicators, so if you shut it down now, you have at least a week or two to catch up," he says. "Then maybe you'll be able to create more capacity in the hospital to look after those patients and buy yourself some time until the vaccines roll out and we get some immunity in the community."

The hospital has also had to dip into the provincial stockpile of ventilators — Riddell says that's only happened twice in the three years she's been in charge of critical care and both times were during the pandemic.

Saad says the St. Clair College Field Hospital is being looked at to house recovering COVID-19 patients, but it can't be used for cases that need intensive treatment for the virus.

Windsor-Essex saw 104 new cases of the virus Thursday.