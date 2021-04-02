Windsor Hospitals to Continue Elective Procedures Heading into Lockdown

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) will continue to work its way through a backlog of elective surgeries.

A province-wide lockdown gets under Saturday at 12:01 a.m., but Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad says WRH is still in good shape with only three of the eight patients in the ICU being treated for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Saad told the hospital's board that Windsor-Essex is on standby to receive overflow from surrounding regions. He tells AM800 News that could be a deciding factor.

"The only way any of those services will impacted is if we end up having to take ICU patients or any other patients locally if the numbers start to go up and that might impact how many surgeries we do," he added.

President and CEO Dave Musyj says the hospital is ready to ramp down elective procedures and take patients at a moment’s notice.

"Pretty much on an hour’s notice. If we get a call at 6:30 p.m., by 8 p.m. we're taking a patient," he says. "We're ready to increase our critical care capacity by 30 more beds than what we have now and we're ready to take non-critical care patients if need be."

He says the hospital can ramp elective procedures back up just as quickly.

Musyj says visitation restrictions will remain at their current levels unless regional numbers change during the month-long lockdown.

The hospital reported a backlog of 3,000 elective procedures in early March