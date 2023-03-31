Windsor hosts eighth annual FIRST Robotics Competition 

Hundreds of high school students are in Windsor to take part in the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology Robotics Competition.

FIRST Canada and Windsor-Essex FIRST are taking part in the Windsor Essex Great Lakes Event, showcasing innovation, design and engineering skills amongst students across the province.

This year's event will welcome 32 high school teams from across Ontario, which is approximately 700 students, to compete in CHARGED UP.

Windsor-Essex has 9 teams, which is roughly 250 to 300 teens locally.

FIRST is supported by over 4,000 companies worldwide such as Boeing, Bombardier, and Google.

They are also sponsored by dozens of regional industry partners and organizations, including St. Clair College and the University of Windsor, which look to provide young people with paths to promising careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

Larry Koscielski, Windsor-Essex FIRST Robotics Chair, says this competition means a lot to teens.

"The fact is that for a lot of kids, whatever piece they do generally you'll hear later on that 'that little thing that happened in grade 9 or 10 when I first joined, it changed my whole life'."

He says despite being on different teams, everyone works together.

"They're loading their charging stations, at the end, the three teams have to work together to drive up a ramp that's basically a teeter totter, and between the three teams they're expected to balance on that thing. So a lot of teamwork, and things are set up in a way to make sure that the teams have to interact with each other."

Koscielski says they've seen a large jump in attendance compared to pre-pandemic.

"We're rebuilding still from COVID and so on, but we have 19 teams before COVID hit and we're aspiring to be much bigger than that in the coming years."

The event was first brought to the city in 2014 due to the growth of the FIRST Robotics community in Windsor-Essex and surrounding regions.

The event will take place today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Denis Athletic and Community Centre located at 2555 College Avenue.

Anyone is welcome to attend the event and more information can be found by clicking here.