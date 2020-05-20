Windsor Implements Measures to Help Restaurant Industry

The city of Windsor is trying to help out the local bar and restaurant industry when they are given the green light to reopen.

City Council has implemented new measures to make it easier and cheaper to have a patio amid COVID-19, including waiving fees for sidewalk cafe permits for the rest of the 2020 season to allow the industry to create accessible open spaces.

"We are super excited that the city has passed this and very grateful that they are allowing us to extend into the sidewalk," says Fil Rocca, Owner of Mezzo Ristorante on Erie Street.

He says waiving the patio fees is a plus for the industry as it tries to stay afloat.

"That cost does range from $2,000 to $3,000, depending on the patio size, so that definitely helping us out," says Rocca.

As AM800 reported last week, the local industry was calling on the city to allow them to put more tables outside to add to their capacity, since they can't serve the same number of customers inside due to physical distancing.

Restaurants, bars and cafe can not reopen under provincial regulations except for takeout and delivery.

City Council also approved waiving fees for the rental of Lanspeary Park to allow for a pilot project for an outdoor food hall, based on the recent proposal to City Council from Windsor Eats.