Windsor Installing More Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

"We are a car town there's no doubt about it and we know that even our largest employer Stellantis is starting to move and transition into electric vehicles as is Ford, as is every other automaker starting to get a suite of electric vehicles in their portfolio and we need to be ready locally," says Dilkens.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Mayor Drew Dilkens says the 11 stations will provide 22 charging spaces.

The City of Windsor is installing 11 new electric vehicle charging stations.

As of April, there were 164 full electric vehicles and 241 plug-in hybrid vehicles registered in the city.

Dilkens believes 11 charging stations is a good start.

"We know there will be a need to have more and these 11 will be free," says Dilkens. "We're going to collect data out of the gate here. We're going to see what type of uptake we see in usage and we'll continue to make investments moving forward knowing that sort of this cleaner, greener future and transition that's part of Windsor Works."

ENWIN Utilities is supporting the project with an in-kind contribution of $525,000.

The 11 stations are expected to be installed by March 2022.

The city previously operated one charging station at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre.

Photo courtesy: City of Windsor