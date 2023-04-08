Windsor International Film Festival now accepting submissions for 2023

Calling all local filmmakers.

The chance to see your work on the big screen is that much closer as the Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) is now accepting submissions for the 2023 festival.

The submission deadline is August 11 and selected entrants will be notified on September 22. Submissions can be made digitally through the WIFF website.

Vincent Georgie, Executive Director and Chief Programmer, says they're looking for films that show a certain point of view or a film of local interest. "We're always quite knocked out at the qauntity but especially the quality of what our local and regional filmmakers are making", he says. "And that's big credit because we've got great film schools both at the University of Windsor and St. Clair College, including so many established filmmakers in the region."

A jury of 3 independent industry professionals will review each submission, with Georgie saying, "This year we're probably going to be accepting between feature films and short films, probably about 20 or so films that are local. We're always open to what we see. If there are some films that are absolutely amazing that got to get in, we always find room for them. We love supporting a really strong local showcase."

Georgie adds excitement for this years festival can already be felt, "There's a lot of industry interest in the festival. More than ever actually. People want to come to Windsor. It's amazing to have this national marquee event that's in our hometown."

WIFF runs from October 26 to November 5, 2023.



--with files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier