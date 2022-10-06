Windsor International Film Festival returns after two-year absence

The line-up for the 2022 Windsor International Film Festival has been announced.

This year's festival will have 177 features and documentaries, including 24 short films. There will be a total of 311 screenings.

This is the 18th year for the festival which is returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Vincent Georgie, Executive Director and Chief Programmer, says they are bringing some major titles to the festival.

"We're very happy to share that Sarah Polley's Women Talking, starring Rooney Mara, Jessie Buckley, Claire Foy, it will be here at the festival," he says. "This is a film from Universal Pictures, it is a major, major Oscar contender based on the novel by Miriam Toews."

The 18th Windsor International Film Festival will have 177 features and documentaries, including 24 short films, over the 11-day event. The 11-day film festival will open Thursday, Oct. 27 and wrap-up Sunday, Nov. 6. Oct. 6, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

Sam Mendes' Empire of Light will open the festival. Other highlights include Sarah Polley's Women Talking which was recently a runner-up for TIFF's People's Choice Award, Triangle of Sadness (Palme d'Or Winner, Cannes 2022), Holy Spider (Winner: Best Actress, Cannes 2022), Close (Winner: Grand Prix, Cannes 2022), Broker (Winner: Best Actor, Cannes 2022), and Lee Jung-jae's Hunt, starring Heo Sung-tae (Squid Game).

Georgie is excited about the new movie from the star of 'Squid Game.'

"Lee Jung-jae's, his new film that he's not only starring in but also making his directorial debt, Hunt, will also be at the festival. This is here in pre-release status. This is a very exciting, all over the place action film. There's not a moment to breathe in this film, it's quite a night at the movies," he says.

The 11-day film festival will open Thursday, Oct. 27 and wrap-up Sunday, Nov. 6.

The film festival will be screening this year's line-up at three venues:

- The Capitol Theatre at 121 University Ave. W.

- The Chrysler Theatre at 201 Riverside Dr. W.

- The Armouries at 37 University Ave. E.

For the first time, WIFF will be running for a full eleven days, allowing for an increase in programming and special events. For the complete lineup visit the WIFF website. Tickets are available online now at windsorfilmfestival.com.

WIFF BY THE NUMBERS:

177 feature films

311 screenings

32 countries represented

27 films in Local 2022 programming

43 Francophone feature films

13 short films

53 films selected from TIFF

88 films from world-leading film festivals

14 films in the Hot Docs Showcase

175 minutes - Length of the longest film La Dolce Vita

3 minutes 15 seconds - Length of the shortest film Purity

With files from Rob Hindi