Windsor Islamic Association accepting donations for 'Keep Us Warm' winter program

The Windsor Islamic Association is looking for donations for its 'Keep Us Warm' winter campaign.

The program collects donations to provide new winter essentials to help keep members of the underprivileged community safe and warm during the colder months.

The program works with other non-profits in Windsor such as the Downtown Mission and Hiatus House.

Zaid Khan, Media Director at the Windsor Islamic Association, says they work with several partners and vendors to get the items at a reduce rate.

"We've been doing this for the last five years. We have these relationships already with some vendors that give us preferred rates for jackets and different things like that," he says. "So this year for example, for $35 we can bring a jacket to a person in need, which is quite a bit different than you might find out in the market."

Khan says people just need to donate to help.

"One of the unique things about this project is that we donate all brand new winter items," he says. "We don't do any collections of used items or anything like that, we provide brand new jackets, hats, scarves, gloves and different hygiene items if they're needed."

Over the last four years, the program has donated 1,145 brand-new winter coats and shared 67,900 accessories and essentials to those in need.

Click here to find more information on how to donate.