Windsor Islamic Association supporting those in need this winter season

The Windsor Islamic Association's yearly 'Keep Us Warm' winter drive will be providing essentials for those in need the community, at a time when it's more needed than ever.

According to a Food Bank Canada report, 35% more Canadians have accessed food bank services than before the start of the pandemic in March 2019.

Zaid Khan, drive organizer and media director with the WIA, says they've been doing the campaign for the last four years.

"This year the program has grown quite a bit because last year was a little bit smaller because of COVID-19, but also we have several more partners that have come together this year to make a greater impact not just here in Windsor but also in Ontario and all around Canada at large," he said.

Khan says this year 300 winter jackets and 600 winter kits have been collected, which include winter essentials and some food items.

"In each kit there is a hat, scarf, gloves, socks, granola bars, shampoo, conditioner, laundry detergent and some other items. And these kits alongside with the jackets are going to be distributed through various organizations here locally."

The contents inside each winter kit (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

Khan says it's very important for them to be able to uplift and charge the entire social service system of the community.

Some of the community partners on hand Tuesday included Hiatus House and the Salvation Army.

Khan says they see the need for winter essentials in the community all the time. He gave an example of a couple he came across recently staying in a tent close to one of their centres, who were using a plugged in hair dryer to keep warm.

"In my heart I felt for this person, but also the ingenious ways that they have to set up to live their lives during these very difficult circumstances," he continued. "We know that more and more people are in need, and that our communities are taking a little bit to recover fully from the pandemic and the effects afterwards."

According to Khan, part of the items will be going directly to the Muslim community which they support through the Windsor Mosque, and then the remainder which is about 70% of the total will go towards the various partners involved.