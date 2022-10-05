Windsor Islamic Association to build seniors apartments near Windsor mosque

Construction is set to begin on a new senior residential development funded by the Windsor Islamic Association Foundation.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday at the site of the future five building, 30-unit development at the corner of Dominion Boulevard and Northwood Street, right across the street from the Windsor mosque.

Rosati Construction has been selected to construct the buildings, all at two storeys in height, which have six individual apartments geared toward the Windsor Islamic senior population.

Dr. Fareed Denath, Chair of the Windsor Islamic Association Foundation, says having seniors live close to the mosque is a win-win situation because they're just across the street.

"If anything happens to the seniors there's somebody looking out for them, that way we can look after them and they can look after their own beliefs and emotional well being, that's the vision," says Dr. Denath.

The Windsor Islamic Association Foundation is breaking round on a five building seniors residential apartments at the corner of Dominion Boulevard and Northwood Street, right across the street from the Windsor mosque. Oct. 5, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

Atiq Nakrawala, Windsor Islamic Association Foundation Treasurer, says this will allow the seniors to easily go to the mosque as Muslims pray five times a day.

"For seniors to be able to come here five times a day or even once a day is getting difficult. They have to get in their cars, it creates traffic and the older it gets, it gets harder. So it's now just just walk out of the apartment, walk across the street and you can join the large community very easily, and it allows community members to come across and visit," he says.

The aim is to have the project finished by late 2023.