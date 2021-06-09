Windsor Islamic Association to Honour London Attack Victims

The Windsor Islamic Association will hold a congregational Dua, or prayer, Wednesday evening to honour the victims of what police describe as an intentional act of hate, that took place in London, Ont..

Spokesperson Osama Warsi says it's not the type of gathering they'd like to have, but they'll do their best.

"In the times of COVID we are not necessarily allowed to congregate together so we have requested people to remain in their vehicles so it's gong to be more of a parking lot congregation where the Imam is going to say a few words about the family and make a prayer for their afterlife and for the boy that is in the hospital still."

If people are coming on foot, Warsi asks that everybody maintain physical distancing rules.

"We don't want anybody to inadvertently cause somebody else to get sick while congregating for another cause," he says. "So we ask everybody to remain in their vehicles or if they're walking by foot coming to the Mosque that they remain socially distanced while the Dua takes place."

Warsi says the gathering is open to everybody regardless of faith.

"People are starting to feel the pain of bigotry and if they feel it and they feel for the family, then absolutely I would recommend them to come to the prayer and give their condolences through their heart through the distance of COVID that has been established for us," says Warsi.

Four members of the same family of Muslim faith, representing three generations, have died, while a nine-year-old boy remains in hospital after being struck by a vehicle while out for an evening walk in London, Ont. on Sunday.

Nathaniel Veltman, 20, of London is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one of attempted murder.