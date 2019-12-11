Windsor Islamic Community Donating Coats to Those in Need

The Windsor Islamic community is helping out the Coats for Kids campaign.

300 coats were collected and will be donated to the campaign run by the Unemployed Help Centre.

The coats were brought in by the students of Al-Hijra and An-Noor Islamic schools, the Rose City Islamic Centre and Muslim community of Windsor.

Over 4,500 coats have been collected and donated by the Islamic community over the past 11 years.

The donation will be made at 10:30am Wednesday.