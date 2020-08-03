Windsor Issues Tax Bills with Changes to Help Taxpayers

Final tax bills have been mailed out throughout the City of Windsor.

The 2020 final billing cycle was changed to allow processing time for the last installment of the interim billing cycle due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That cycle had been extended from April 15 to June 30 to assist taxpayers.

AM800's Rob Hindi spoke with Janice Guthrie on The Afternoon News.

She's the deputy treasurer of taxation and financial projects for the City of Windsor.

With the city postponing payments, Guthrie says a new schedule will be sent out with your bill.

"First instalment being due in August as opposed to July," she says. "The rest of the installments in September and November are consistent with prior years."

She says those who had automatic payments set-up will see those resume on their regular day this month.

"They will see that there has been no payment come out of the bank in July, that will start in August and it will run until December," says Guthrie.

She tells AM800 News there's still plenty of help available for those who don't have the money right now.

"Those people should reach out to us by email or by calling 3-1-1. Our staff will help work with them and perhaps provide a payment plan so they're not facing a growing outstanding amount with the city," she added.

If you haven't received your tax bills by Aug. 4 or you have questions in regards to the amount of the bill, you are asked to call 3-1-1.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi