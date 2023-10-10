Windsor Jewish Federation invites community to come together in unity and prayer 

The Windsor Jewish Federation is inviting the community to come together Tuesday night in unity, prayer and solidarity in support of Israel.

On Saturday, Hamas militants stormed into Israel bringing gunbattles to its streets for the first time in decades. Israel declared war shortly after.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Rabbi Sholom Galperin, Chabad Jewish Centre says the community is shaken and heartbroken.

"You know at the end of the day, you got to look at this and say it's a terrible thing happening to human lives, it's humanity that we're talking about here."

He says he's been asked what can be done to help from here.

"And that's why we thought and we decided, we need to, from all corners of all the world, there's unity gathering and not political rally's and gatherings, it's prayer. To be able to try and bolster positive energy which the teaches teach us, that if we think good, it's going to be good."

Rabbi Galperin says additional security measures will be in place Tuesday night.

"With the thanks to the Windsor police there will be security so everyone will feel safe."

Anyone wishing to attend the service is required to RSVP for security purposes by contacting joe@jewishwindsor.org.

Israeli journalist, Yaron Deckel, and expert on Israeli political turbulence and unrest will provide an update, followed by a Q&A.

The service will start at 7:00 p.m. at Temple Beth El, 2525 Mark Avenue in Windsor.