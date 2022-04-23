Windsor Jewish Film Festival returns to theatres

The Windsor Jewish Film Festival will be returning to our region for an in-person event next week.

The 19th Annual Ruth and Bernard Friedman Windsor Jewish Film Festival will be making its return to theatres from April 25, to April 28th. This reunion comes after several years of virtual celebration.

A news release from organizers says 10 films from 7 countries will be presented, including documentaries, comedies, and dramas.

Director of Development at Windsor Jewish Federation & Community Centre, Richie Karmen, says while virtual events went well, there’s real excitement to hold the event in person.

“As much as our community loves film, Jewish film, and lessons learned from our films, it really is a community event that brings everyone together. It unites us.”

Karmen says the selection of films at the festival will make for a great experience for people of all backgrounds.

“All these films have a Jewish theme, but they really have a variety of subject matter. You don’t have to be Jewish to appreciate this festival. You can come from anywhere in the world and we will have a film that will be up your alley,” he said.

Karmen also adds, the event is open to anyone with an interest in film and culture.

“Whether you love Jewish film, or see some of your friends, or explore something new, we’re open to all," Karmen began. "This is a community-wide event.”

Tickets will be available at Cineplex Devonshire prior to each film, for $12.

Organizers will only be accepting cash payments.