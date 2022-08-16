Windsor Lancers cross country program appoints new head coach

The University of Windsor's Department of Athletics announces the appointment of Jordan Collison as the new head coach of the Lancer cross country program.

Collison spent the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach with the program.

Stephanie White, the Director of Athletics, says Collison will do a great job as head coach.

"We are very pleased to have Jordan stepping into the role of head coach. Jordan has demonstrated tremendous leadership and has earned the respect of our Lancer student-athletes during his short time with the program. His own experience as a collegiate student-athlete, combined with his ability to teach and lead, will help with the development of our athletes and the future success of the program."

Collison says he's thrilled to step into this new position.

"I couldn't be more excited to be taking on this position with the Lancers. There is a long history of championship-winning teams here in Windsor and I look forward to getting back to that level and carrying on that tradition."

Collison competed for the blue and gold from 2013-2016 while completing his degree in kinesiology.