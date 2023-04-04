Windsor Lancers Evening of Excellence award nominees announced

The award nominees for the 2022-23 Windsor Lancers Evening of Excellence have been announced.

The Department of Athletics and Recreational Services will announce the winners at the Lancers' annual award banquet.

The nominees for University of Windsor female rookie of the year are Harley Martin from track and field, Aliah Admans from women's volleyball, Kali Grootenboer from women's basketball, and Keana McKibbin from women's hockey.

On the men's side, rookie of the year nominees include Joey Zorn from Lancer football, Grant Spence from men's hockey, Devin Hernandez from men's soccer, and Yohann Sam from men's basketball.

The Gino Fracas Coach of the Year category has four outstanding nominees this year. They include Kevin Hamlin from men's hockey, James Gravelle from men's volleyball, Deanna Iwanicka from women's hockey, and Chris Cheng from men's basketball.

The Banner Shield is presented to the University of Windsor's outstanding female athlete of the year, the nominees include Mandy Brunet from track and field, Kristen Swiatoschik from women's hockey, and Lauren Gellner from women's soccer.

The Olympic Shield is presented to the University of Windsor's outstanding male athlete of the year, the nominees are Anthony Atkinson from track and field, Thomas Kennedy from men's basketball, Nathan Torchia from men's hockey, and Zach Albert from men's volleyball.

The award winners will be announced on April 4 at the St. Clair Centre of the Arts.

A full list of nominees can be found by clicking here.