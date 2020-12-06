Windsor Lancers High School B-Ball Tournament Postponed due to COVID

A tournament that high schoolers across the province look forward to every year is the latest victim of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2020 Windsor Invitational High School Boys Basketball Tournament has been postponed to 2021.

University of Windsor Athletic Director Mike Havey says it's the first time the event has been cancelled in its 64-year history.

"I don't think it's a surprise when OFFSA's not playing basketball. They've cancelled whole high school seasons and team play was restricted under the provincial restrictions," he added.

Even if restrictions were lifted in the New Year, Havey says it wouldn't be fair to have teams come together on short notice.

"For teams to be organized and ready to play; it seems improbable that we'd be able to squeeze it in during the current athletic year," he says.

Havey's says all they can do is plan for the future.

"We're hoping that this time next year we'll have our tournament back for its 64th time," he added.



Havey says updates on plans for 2021 will be posted to www.golancers.ca.