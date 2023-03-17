Windsor Lancers men's volleyball head coach named the U SPORTS 'Coach of the Year'

Windsor Lancers men's volleyball head coach has received a big award this year.

James Gravelle has been named the U SPORTS 'Coach of the Year'.

He received the award during the U SPORTS awards ceremony on Thursday evening in Hamilton.

The Lancers produced their best regular season result in program history in 2022-23, and the one steering them in the right direction was Gravelle.

Gravelle got the best out of his Windsor squad this season, leading them to a 15-5 record and a second-place regular season finish in the Ontario University Athletics championships.

This success also had the Lancers listed in the national ranking's multiple times, wrapping up the regular season as the number five squad in the country.

In their first ever OUA championship appearance, the Lancers claimed the silver medal, capturing their highest achievement to date in the men's volleyball program's history.

The Windsor local and former Lancer men's volleyball player himself returned to the school in 2013 and in wrapping up his 10th season as the team's coach, earns his first conference 'Coach of the Year' award.