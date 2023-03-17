iHeartRadio
Windsor Lancers men's volleyball team falls short to Sherbrooke in quarter-finals


The Windsor Lancers men's volleyball team fell 3-0 to Sherbrooke Vert and Or on Friday afternoon. 

During the quarter-final game at the U SPORTS championships, the Lancers fell short in all three sets. 

In the first set, Windsor trailed 25-17. 

In the second set, the Lancers fell 25-17 once more. 

And in the third and final set, they lost 25-20 to Sherbrooke.

Windsor will now compete in the consolation bracket Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. with another rematch against the University of Toronto Varsity Blues.

