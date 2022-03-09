Windsor Lancers women's hockey playoff game cancelled

The Ontario University Athletics (OUA) round one women's hockey game between the Windsor Lancers and the Western Mustangs on Wednesday, March 9th has been cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols in Windsor.

As a result, the Lancers will forfeit the game and the Mustangs will advance to the next round.

Director of athletics Mike Havey says they're incredibly disappointed for the student athletes, coaches and the entire women's hockey program

"We are extremely proud of our team and the progress that they have made this year," he continued. "Their hard work and resiliency throughout this challenging season resulted in a strong finish and qualified them host a home playoff game."

All fans who purchased a ticket in advance will receive a full refund to their original form of payment this week.