Windsor Landmark Studio 4 Sold and Will be Demolished

A Windsor landmark has been sold and it will be torn down.

London-based Westdell Development Corporation has purchased Studio 4 at 1415 Huron Church Rd., with plans to develop the site of the former strip club.

The purchase price has not been disclosed.

In a release, the company says "this site adds to the existing 8.48 acre development land owned by Westdell located at 1475 Huron Church. The plans for this site are to create meaningful development that will enhance the Windsor area."

The release goes on to say that "Plans are underway to immediately demolish the building to further incorporate into our adjacent property development", says lyman Meddoui, President of Westdell Developments Corp.

The long-time strip club has been a main stay at the corner of Huron Church Road and Tecumseh Road, a landmark for those travelling through the city's west-end or using the Ambassador Bridge.

The property is across from Westdell's University Shopping Centre and Ambassador Shopping Centre.

The company says it has also purchased the 9.53 acre vacant lands adjacent to the University Shopping Centre with plans underway for a mixed use development.