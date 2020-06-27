Windsor Launches Parkettes and Curbside Cafes in Walkerville

The City of Windsor is celebrating patio season with the launch of a new pilot project in the Walkerville area.

The city announced Friday that it will allow parkettes and curbside cafes to allow for more patrons with physical distancing measures.

Patios at restaurants and bars were allowed to reopen in Windsor as of Thursday morning at 12:01 as the province allowed the city to move into Stage 2.

Walkerville BIA Chair Lisa Milec says this is evidence of hope and innovation turning into action.

"Our businesses have been working very hard here in Walkerville to be ready for whatever this pandemic is tossing at us and they are ready to greet all of you so we welcome all of you back to Walkerville."

Downtown Windsor BIA Chair Brian Yeomans says business owners are overjoyed to open their doors.

"There are people who love this industry and they are not in this industry to make a fortune it is because they love the restaurant and bars, they are ready for this because they love their customers."

The city also waived railing requirements for sidewalk cafes for the rest of 2020 and partnered with Windsor's BIAs to allow for temporary road closures for extended patios.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi