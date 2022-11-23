Windsor law firm seeking $100-million in damages for Wheatley explosion victims

A Windsor law firm is fighting for those affected by the Wheatley explosion in August 2021.

Strosberg Sasso Sutts is helping homeowners and business owners in Wheatley who are launching a $100-million lawsuit.

On August 26, 2021, 20 people were injured, three of them treated in hospital, following a blast that shook the town's core at the corner of Erie Street and Talbot Street.

Two buildings were heavily damaged and an evacuation was set for nearby homes and businesses.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Harvey Strosberg, Senior Partner at Strosberg Sasso Sutts, says the class action lawsuit is expected to take three to four years.

"This is a class action and it is as a result of the explosion that took place in downtown Wheatley and we're suing for damages against the municipality and a company that was hired by the municipality."

He says that the municipality, who took over 15 Erie Street, knew about gas in the basement of the building.

"We allege that the municipality and the contractor did not turn off the ignition, the gas, and did not ventilate the basement. That's the essence of the lawsuit."

Strosberg says anyone affected can take part in the lawsuit being filed.

"Everyone that had property in the evacuation area, or leased property, or worked, or were injured, these people are our clients and are part of the class," he said.

Anyone who may have suffered damages and who want to take part in the lawsuit can still register by visiting the Strosberg Sasso Sutts website.