Windsor Law Students Launch Trans ID Project

Filling out paperwork to change the name on your government issued identification may not seem like a ton of work for many, but what if you need to change your gender too?

Then things just got a lot more complicated and the Windsor Law Chapter of Pro Bono Students Canada wants to help.

The group recently staffed the W.E.Trans Support Centre on Tecumseh Rd. E. for the first day of the Trans ID Project.

Six people now have the paperwork completed so their ID reflects who they are and the group of law students and lawyers plan on helping at least nine more people through the process.

Awkward moments at places like doctors' offices and banks are a regular occurrence for those whose gender, birth name and appearance no longer match what's on their identification.

Volunteer Co-ordinator Tasha Stansbury says applying for a gender change isn't as simple as filling out a form — it costs more and requires doctors and lawyers.

"You do need an affidavit that's notarized by a lawyer. It's also a pretty lengthy application form and some of the criteria are pretty confusing, so it's always good to have a little bit of extra help and support," she says.

Stansbury says offering a safe place to get the work done is the biggest benefit of the program.

"In a government building you don't know what kind of training the workers have had, but everyone at W.E. Trans has had the same sensitivity training that we've all gone through so it just creates a more comfortable environment for something that can be super nerve racking," added Stansbury.

She says everyone has the right to be who they are, and their documentation should reflect that.

"Being a member of the queer community and having a lot of trans friends who've struggled with having their names changed on their ID, seeing the consequences of not having their ID reflect their real name and the life they're trying to live is really difficult," she says.

The plan is to resume the project in January and continue every other week during the school year.

Pro Bono Students Canada and W.E. Trans are also fundraising to continue the program once they surpass their goal of processing 15 applications free of charge.