Windsor Law to host discussion on effects of Ambassador Bridge blockade

With the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge now in the rearview mirror, Windsor Law is getting set to host a panel discussion on the short and long-term implications caused by the illegal demonstration.

University of Windsor law professor Bill Bogart will be speaking at the event dubbed 'On Our Doorstep: The Windsor Blockade - Legal, Political and Critical Perspectives.'

He says the handling of the blockade will be studied for years to come.

"The blockade of the bridge was a very serious matter on any number of fronts, social, political, economic, and it is a look back. It's a first cut, if you know what I'm saying, because people will be researching this and thinking about this for some time to come."

Bogart says, while protests started due to vaccine mandates, they morphed into something else.

"Almost 90% of truckers were vaccinated. So I think the minority of these truckers saw this as a kind of lynchpin for protest, but clearly, the blockade went on to be about much more than mandates."

He says panelists are hoping to cover a wide range of topics.

"Privacy, freedom of speech, international trade, economic consequences, civil rights, where do you draw the line between peaceful protests and stuff that's actually illegal and it interfered with day to day life in Windsor."

The public is welcome to join the virtual event taking place Friday, March 4 at 1pm.

More information and a link to register can be found HERE.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides