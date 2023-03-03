Windsor lawyer files request for answers on in-camera meeting for council to take over BIAs

A lawyer in Windsor is demanding answers on in-camera sessions following the news that the City of Windsor is taking over all nine Business Improvement Association's.

Melinda Munro, Founder of Munro Strategic Perspective, says she wishes she could know what drove council to make this decision and change without any notice to the BIAs and the public.

She has sent a request to the Closed Meeting Investigator, which is sent to a law firm in Toronto for the investigation, to look into the reasoning behind the in-camera meeting that was held.

During an in-camera session Monday evening, council voted to pause the appointment of board members across all the BIAs for the next 60 days to allow administration to develop uniform rules and guidelines for the associations.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Melinda Munro says there was no public notice and no staff report.

"We don't know why they chose to make this decision. What we do know is we do know that there was no staff report to tell the councillors what the problem was. We do know that there was no public notice of the item, it wasn't like a regular council meeting where you get a couple of weeks notice that something is going to be on the agenda so you can inquire, you can go to the meeting, you can listen in. The BIAs didn't even know it was happening."

She says council isn't elected so they can hold "secret" meetings.

"For me, the problem is about basic democracy. We elected councillors to have public meetings about what happens in our community. We didn't elect them to have secret meetings, except under certain circumstances, and none of the circumstances that they're allow to have a secret meeting applies in this case."

Munro adds that she wants answers on what happened in the meeting.

"I don't want anyone to be punished or disciplined or be told off, I want to know what happened in the meeting. So, what I want is for the people who were in that meeting and the minutes of that meeting to be published. I want the people who were in that meeting, all of them, to be able to say I voted this way, I voted that way, this is what we talked about, this is why we made the decision."

Munro has requested that the Closed Meeting Investigator review the meeting.

The Closed Meeting Investigator will interview any individuals needed to review the case before they report back on whether it was appropriate for the meeting to be held in-camera or not.

Over the next 60 days, city administration will develop rules that would be brought back to council for consideration, including how membership is determined, how elections are conducted, the manner of selecting board members, the resignation of members, the determination of when a member's seat becomes vacant, the filling of vacancies, how verifications are undertaken, and how financial matters are handled.

The nine BIAs in Windsor consist of the Downtown Windsor BIA, Ford City BIA, Walkerville BIA, Olde Riverside BIA, Sandwich BIA, Ottawa Street BIA, Pillette Village BIA, Erie Street BIA, and the Wyandotte Town Centre BIA.