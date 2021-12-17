Windsor LCBO locations waiting on rapid test stock

As part of the province's holiday testing blitz, two Windsor LCBO locations have been selected as pop-up sites to provide free COVID-19 rapid tests to residents, now they're just waiting for supply.

Take home rapid tests will be made available at the LCBO stores at the Roundhouse Centre on Howard Avenue and Tecumseh Road and Lauzon Parkway.

A recorded message at both locations says the tests are currently out of stock and hope to have more 'in the coming weeks', while a sign at the Roundhouse Centre location says the tests are not available.

Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieren Moore and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones announced on Wednesday the Ontario government will provide the tests free of charge at locations across the province amid concerns over the Omicron variant.

The provincial government said it will be making the tests available starting with “the busiest stores this week and with more stores being added in the coming days.”

Locations and operating hours will be updated weekly, and no appointments will be required.

- with files from CTV Windsor