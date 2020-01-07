Windsor Listed One of the Worst Cities for Bed Bugs

Windsor is one of the worst cities in Canada when it comes to bed bugs.

That's according to Orkin Canada which has has released its third annual list of the top 25 worst cities in the country for bed bugs.

Windsor is 11th on the list after ranking 9th in 2018.

The rankings are based on the number of commercial and residential bed bug treatments carried out by the country's largest pest control company, between January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

Toronto and Winnipeg are first and second overall for the third year in a row followed by Vancouver.

Orkin says you should check mattress tags and seams, under seat cushions, behind headboards, creases of drawers, buckling wallpaper or carpet for bed bugs.

Signs of a problem include tiny dark coloured stains, cast skins or live bed bugs.

The pest control company recommends you inspect all second-hand furniture before bringing it into your home. Also, before returning home after travel, examine your bags, inspect your clothing and other items for bed bugs.

This year's top ten bed bug cities are: