Windsor looking for weekend series split with Kitchener

The Windsor Spitfires will be looking for some revenge Sunday afternoon as they host the Kitchener Rangers.

Windsor lost the first half of the home-and-home series Friday night in Kitchener 4-2 despite outshooting the Rangers 36-25.

The Spitfires will be looking to captain Will Cuylle who was held off the score sheet for the first time in five games Friday — he leads the team with 23 goals this season.

Windsor currently holds on to fourth place in the Western Conference while Kitchener sits in seventh.

Sunday's game gets underway at the WFCU Centre at 4:05pm with the AM800 pre-game show scheduled for 3:50pm.