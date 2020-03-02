Windsor Looks to Help Make Aging Housing Stock Energy Efficient

A plan to retrofit homes to be more energy efficient has been identified as key tool in fighting climate change in Windsor.

According to a report going before city council, Windsor has one of the oldest building stocks in the province, with the majority of homes built in the 1950s.

Those older homes mean Windsor households use 35 per cent more energy than the average home in Ontario.

The city will look at tapping into government funding, partnering up with local business and establishing financing programs to create the Windsor Residential Deep Energy Efficiency Retrofit Program.

Council gets under way at 6pm Monday at city hall.