Windsor Making Hand Sanitizer Available in Kingsville and Leamington

With Kingsville and Leamington moving to Stage 2 of the province's reopening framework, the City of Windsor is stepping up to lend a hand.

The city will provide hand sanitizer for small businesses and not-for-profit organizations.

The bottles are being supplied by Highbury Canco in Leamington and the sanitizer from Hiram Walker and BASF in Windsor, with over 2,000 bottles up for grabs.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with our neighbours who are still dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak within the region’s agriculture community," says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. "We continue to work with federal and provincial officials, who are now providing dedicated resources and leadership to help deal with this public health emergency."

The sanitizer is available for pick up Tuesday, July 7 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Leamington Roma Club and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Kingsville Arena.