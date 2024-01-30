Windsor man $100,000 richer after Merry Millions OLG win

Denis Desbiens of Windsor is celebrating after winning a Merry Millions prize worth $100,000 in the January 9 draw.

Desbiens, a 40-year-old father, says he is an occasional lottery player who purchases tickets about once a month.

He heard about the game from someone at work and decided to give it a try, resulting in his first big win.

"I woke up in the middle of the night when I saw my tickets on the fridge and decided to scan them. The second ticket was a winner. I was super excited! I never win anything," he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. "I woke up my wife to show her. We were both so excited we couldn't get back to sleep."

The production worker said it was all quite a shock for him.

"I had to scan it about three times to be sure. It was a real jolt of energy," he said.

With another baby on the way, Debiens said this win couldn't have come at a better time.

"We're planning some renovations at home, including a nursery. The rest will be saved for future," he concluded.

Merry millions is a new limited-time OLG lottery game available for $20 from November 21, 2023, to January 9, 2024, featuring three $1 million guaranteed Top Prizes, three $50,000 Early Bird prizes, plus 402 additional prizes between $1,000 and $250,000.

The winning ticket was purchased at Two Brothers Convenience on Grand Marais Road in Windsor.