Windsor man arrested at Highway 401 R.I.D.E checkpoint

A Windsor man has been arrested at a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

On Sunday afternoon, members of the Elgin County OPP were conducting a RIDE checkpoint at the Victoria Road on-ramp to the westbound Highway 401 in Chatham-Kent.

Around 3 p.m, police stopped a passenger vehicle and officers observed an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

Police say during their investigation they determined the driver was violating a condition of a previous release order.

A 21-year-old man has been charged with:

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor

He was held for bail.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive.

And they want to remind motorists to report impaired drivers, by dialing 911 or contacting the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.