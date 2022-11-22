Windsor man arrested for assault in Chatham
A Windsor man has been arrested by police in Chatham-Kent and is facing multiple charges following an incident this week.
At 11:45 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a domestic disturbance at Trillium Village in Chatham.
Through investigation, police say they learned that a man and a woman were verbally arguing.
According to police the argument then escalated to a physical altercation when the man pulled the woman by the hair and threw her cell phone to the ground.
The 26-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault and mischief.
He was taken to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of January 9, 2023.
