Windsor man arrested for break and enter in Essex

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex have arrested a man from Windsor following a break and enter.

According to police, on October 20, at 3:45 a.m. members of the Essex OPP responded to a report of a break and enter at a business located in the 200 block of Talbot Street North.

Officers attended the scene where they confirmed the building had been entered unlawfully, and confirmed with the business owner that items had been taken.

Police say on Thursday, October 27, members of the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit located the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident.

31-year-old Michael John Pouget is facing five criminal counts in total as a result.

He's been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.