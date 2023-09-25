Windsor man arrested for possession of child pornography

Windsor Police have charged a 39-year-old local man after an investigation into suspected possession of child pornography.



According to police, back in May, members of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that an individual may have been uploading child pornography online.

On September 21, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1700 block of Westminster Boulevard where numerous electronic devices were seized, including computers, hard drives, and cellular phones.

As a result, police say the man faces seven criminal charges in total, related to possession, accessing and making available child pornography.

The Windsor Police Service's ICE Unit is a member of Ontario’s Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet.