Windsor man arrested in connection to multiple thefts in LaSalle and Lakeshore

A Windsor man has been charged in connection to multiple thefts in LaSalle and Lakeshore but police are still working to identify two more suspects.

LaSalle police arrested a suspect on Feb. 21 as part of an investigations into overnight thefts in an industrial area of the town on Feb. 20.

On Feb. 22, police executed a search warrant at the suspects home in Windsor and located $16,000 worth of industrial tools that had been reported stolen during three commercial break and enters in LaSalle and one in Lakeshore.

Also recovered were two large electrical transformers valued at $10,000 that were reported stolen during another overnight commercial theft in LaSalle.

Police say the thefts occurred between the summer of 2022 and February 2023.

A 35-year-old city man is charged with one count of break and enter, one count of theft under $5000, one count of theft over $5000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

During the investigation, police reviewed video surveillance systems and observed three individuals committing the thefts using an older model black Dodge Ram pickup truck. The other two suspects have not yet been identified.

The LaSalle Police Service is trying to identify two suspects (pictured above) in connection to multiple thefts in LaSalle and Lakeshore. (Photo courtesy of the LaSalle Police Service)

If anyone has information with regards to this investigation or the identity of the other two culprits, they are asked to call the LaSalle Police Service or Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477.

Investigators were able to identify most of the stolen tools through serial numbers as well as unique engravings that were added by the owners.

Police still have several industrial power tools as a result of the seizure, which have not been identified. If anyone has been a victim of a theft of such tools and can identify them through serial numbers, engravings, or unique identifying marks we ask that you contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519 969-5210.