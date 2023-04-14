Windsor man arrested in connection to several property crimes in Tecumseh

One person has been arrested and is facing multiple charges following an investigation into a rash of property crimes in Tecumseh.

Ontario Provincial Police report that on Feb. 18, a vehicle was stolen from a residence on Revland Drive and multiple break and enters to various businesses along Manning Road in Tecumseh were also reported to police.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old Windsor man (Jesse Randall BRODE) is facing ten charges including three break and enter related charges, theft of a motor vehicle and three counts of disguise with intent.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.