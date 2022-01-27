Windsor man arrested in connection to stolen vehicle investigation

One man has been arrested in connection to a stolen vehicle investigation in Windsor.

Windsor police say a white Chevrolet cargo van was stolen in the 3000 block of Devon Drive sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Jan. 24.

It was reported that the vehicle was left running to warm up and subsequently stolen.

The vehicle was later located a short time later in the area and returned to the owner.

Video surveillance captured an image of the male suspect.

On Jan. 27, an officer was on patrol in the area of Park Street East and Goyeau Street spotted the suspect, who was then arrested.

A 33-year-old Windsor man is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and theft under $5,000.

