Windsor Man Arrested in Downtown Homicide

WINDSOR — Windsor police have arrested and charged a suspect following a homicide earlier this week in the downtown.

Police were called around 8:30pm on Tuesday, May 12th after the body of a man was found around the area of University Ave. East and City Hall Square.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect who was located and arrested on Wednesday, May 13 after search warrants were conducted on several vehicles and addresses on Northway Ave. and McDougall Street.

Police believe an earlier collision may have been connected to the altercation and stabbing.

20-year-old Jassee Yalda of Windsor is charged with first-degree murder.