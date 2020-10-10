Windsor Man Arrested in London Manslaughter Investigation
A Windsor, Ont. man is one of a trio of suspects arrested as part of a manslaughter investigation in London, Ont.
According to a release from London Police, 36-year-old Jason Sylvestre of Windsor, Ont. was taken into custody Saturday.
Forty-year-old Denny Doucet and 35-year-old Nicole Moyer of London, Ont. have also been arrested.
All three are charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting death of 27-year-old Scotty Pate.
Police say Pate was shot in the area of Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday — he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but didn't survive the night.
All three suspects remain in custody until they can appear before a judge.