Windsor Man Arrested in London Manslaughter Investigation

A Windsor, Ont. man is one of a trio of suspects arrested as part of a manslaughter investigation in London, Ont.

According to a release from London Police, 36-year-old Jason Sylvestre of Windsor, Ont. was taken into custody Saturday.

Forty-year-old Denny Doucet and 35-year-old Nicole Moyer of London, Ont. have also been arrested.

All three are charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting death of 27-year-old Scotty Pate.

Police say Pate was shot in the area of Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday — he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but didn't survive the night.

All three suspects remain in custody until they can appear before a judge.