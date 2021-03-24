iHeartRadio
Windsor Man Arrested on Child Porn Charges

Charges have been laid against a Windsor man following a child pornography investigation in the city. 

Last September, members of the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit received information about a suspect who may have been involved in online child porn offences. 

An arrest was made on the morning of March 15 in the 3100-block of Peter Street.  

As a result, 33-year old Christopher Mears of Windsor is charged with accessing, possessing and transmitting child pornography. 

Police do not believe any local children were involved.

