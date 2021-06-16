Windsor Man Arrested on First Degree Murder Charge

Windsor police are investigating a homicide on the city's east side.

Officers were called to Sycamore Drive near Meadowbrook Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a fight and found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries, believed to be stab wounds.

The victim, identified as a London man, was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries. A second victim, a youth, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect was located in the area of Esplanade Drive and Sherway Drive around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday where he was arrested without incident.

Harpreet Majhail, 36, of Windsor, is charged with first degree murder, uttering a death threat and assault with a weapon.

Police say the victims and suspect are known to each other and are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to review their footage from around 9 p.m. Tuesday night and come forward with any possible evidence.