Windsor man arrested thanks to Good Samaritan in Elgin County

OPP in Elgin County are commending a Good Samaritan for reporting a suspected impaired driver that led to the arrest of a Windsor man.

According to police, an officer located the commercial vehicle on the Eastbound Highway 401 east of Iona Road, Township of Southwold after receiving the tip on January 23 before 11 a.m.

The investigating officer suspected the driver had consumed alcohol and demanded a roadside approved screening device test, but the driver refused to provide a breath sample, was subsequently placed under arrest and taken into custody.

As a result of the investigation 42-year-old from Windsor, is facing a charge of failure or refusal to comply with demand.

Police say a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in St. Thomas at a later date.