Windsor man charged after a stabbing in the city

A suspect has been arrested and charged following an early morning stabbing in Windsor.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 15, officers were called to the 900 block of McKay Avenue for a report of a stabbing.

When police arrived in the area they found a man with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where it was determined he suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to identify a suspect and made an arrest just over an hour after the initial call.

A 32-year-old Windsor man is charged with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and fail to comply with an undertaking.

The Major Crime Unit is asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence as they continue to investigate the case.