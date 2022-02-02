Windsor man charged after a vehicle crashes into a home

One person has now been charged after a vehicle crashed into a house in Windsor.

Around 7 p.m. on Feb. 1, police were called to a report of a vehicle crashing into a house in the 3000-block of Robinet Road and that the driver was trapped in the vehicle.

The driver was freed from the vehicle and a woman, who was inside the house, was transported to hospital with a non-life threatening injury as a result of the incident.

Police say the house sustained severe damage from the collision.

A 29-year-old man from Windsor is now charged with Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Cause Bodily Harm.

Police are still investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.