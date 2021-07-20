Windsor Man Charged After Assaulting Officer During Arrest

A Windsor man faces several charges after allegedly assaulting an officer during an arrest in west Windsor.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Russell Street around 7:40 a.m. Sunday where officers say a man was attempting to steal a motorcycle, before fleeing the area after he was confronted by a witness.

Officers caught up with the man near University Avenue West and Josephine Avenue and when an officer attempted to place the suspect under arrest, investigators say the man pulled away and struck the officer with a closed fist.

Police say the man continued to resist arrest until back up arrived to help bring the suspect under control.

Both the officer and the suspect sustained minor injuries, police say.

A 53-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with theft over $5,000, assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.