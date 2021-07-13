Windsor Man Charged after 'Fentanyl-Related Overdose Death'

Police say a Windsor man has been charged with manslaughter after a fentanyl-related death.

Windsor Police Services says officers were called to an undisclosed location of the city after two men were found in medical distress on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Police say the officers determined both men had consumed illicit drugs and they were rushed to hospital.

Investigators say a 22-year-old man from Windsor was pronounced dead at the hospital, but a 32-year-old man from Maidstone survived.

The Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and determined both victims had overdosed on fentanyl, according to police.

Investigators were able to identify the man who provided the drugs and placed him under arrest Friday.

Thirty-five-year-old Luc Bouchard of Windsor is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and manslaughter.