Windsor man charged after officers hit during a traffic stop

A Windsor man is facing charges after a traffic stop resulted in two OPP officers being hit.

Around 12:06 a.m. on Nov. 13, OPP officers in Kingsville were sent to County Road 23 for a report of an erratic driver.

Officers located and stopped a vehicle on the side of the road, but as they approached, the vehicle sped off and hit two officers.

The vehicle ended up in a ditch and the driver was treated for minor injuries.

The officers who were struck were not injured.

A 34-year-old Windsor man is charged with flight from a peace officer, dangerous operation and resisting a peace officer.

Police say the accused was also wanted on warrants from another police service.